On Tuesday, renders of Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ models were leaked online. Today, the pricing and specifications of Realme 9 Pro 5G model have emerged online. A tipster Yogesh Brar has tipped key features and pricing of the handset. According to the tipster, Realme 9 Pro 5G will come in three variants - 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB internal storage. Realme 9 Pro & Realme 9 Pro+ Renders Leaked Online: Report.

It is likely to be priced starting at Rs 17,000 and could be made available in three shades - aurora green, sunrise blue and midnight black. Realme 9 Pro 5G is said to sport a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is speculated to feature a triple rear camera comprising a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP lens and a 2MP snapper. Upfront, there could be a 16MP selfie shooter.

The handset will run on Android 12 and might come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. In addition to this, the device is likely to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Apart from this, nothing more is known. The company will reveal the final pricing of the Realme 9 Pro 5G during its launch event.

