Realme GT 5G smartphone will made available for sale today in India. The handset was launched in the country last week along with the GT Master Edition which will go on sale tomorrow. Realme GT 5G phone's first sale will commence at 12 noon via Flipkart and the official Realme India website. Sale offers include Rs 3,000 instant discount via ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 20 percent off on the first transaction with Amex Network cards and up to Rs 15,000 off via exchange deals. Realme GT 5G Smartphone To Go on Sale Tomorrow at 12PM IST; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Realme GT 5G flaunts a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refrsh rate of 120Hz. The device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Realme GT 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

The #realmeGT 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Processor, 120Hz Super AMOLED Fullscreen, and 65W SuperDart Charge to make you experience Sheer Speed. Sale today at 12 PM with additional bank offers on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @Flipkart. https://t.co/7vsDLrlduW pic.twitter.com/fmWvn05OLE — realme (@realmeIndia) August 25, 2021

For optics, the phone gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera with Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter.

Realme GT 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

The smartphone comes fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging technology. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, 5G, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 6E. Realme GT 5G runs on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0. The handset is priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 41,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model.

