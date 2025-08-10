Beijing, August 10: Realme GT 8 series is confirmed to launch in October 2025. The upcoming lineup will include two smartphones - Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro. Both models are expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor. The upcoming flagship processor is also expected to be included in other devices, such as the Xiaomi 16 series, which is likely coming as early as next month. Other devices are the OnePlus 14 and the iQOO 14.

The Realme GT 8 series will be the biggest release by a Chinese smartphone maker, and it will have the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor. Ahead of its launch, several specifications and features have already been leaked online. The smartphone's design may see minor changes; however, it may remain the same overall. Apple iPhone 17 Series Price Hike: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Expected To Cost Higher Than iPhone 16 Series, Launch Expected in September 2025.

Realme GT 8, Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

Realme GT 8 Pro may come with a flat 6.85-inch OLED display from Samsung with 2K resolution, according to a report by Gizmochina. The smartphone display is expected to have an AR anti-glare coating available in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Besides the display, the smartphone may come with a large 7,000mAh battery that will likely support a 100W fast-charging speed.

Realme GT 8 Pro may come with a 200MP periscope telephoto camera that could enhance the smartphone's camera capabilities. The report said that the telephoto sensor could be Samsung HP9, similar to the OPPO Find X9 Pro (upcoming). Further, the device may come with a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. There are no further updates on the Realme GT 8 smartphone. However, soon the company will reveal more details such as design, processor, battery, camera and more. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch Expected Soon in India Likely With Exynos Processor; Check Out Leaked Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 8 Series Price (Expected)

Realme GT 7 Pro was launched around CNY 3,599 (around INR 43,000) in China. The upcoming Realme GT 8 series may start around the same price range. The Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro launch was confirmed by Realme VP Wang Wei this week.

