Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to launch soon in India; reports suggest it could arrive in September 2025. Ahead of its official launch date announcement, several specifications and features have been leaked online. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition) will likely include a 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPO flat panel with 120Hz refresh rate, 12MP front-facing camera, 50MP primary OIS camera and 8MP 3x telephoto lens. The leaks suggested it could come with an Exynos 2400 processor, a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may boast a thickness of 7.8mm, 190 grams of weight, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB configurations. OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G, OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Launch in India on August 11, 2025; From Specifications to Features and Expected Price, Know Everything About OPPO K13 Turbo Pro Series 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications and Features (Leaked)

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE full specifications: - 6.7" FHD+ 120Hz LTPO flat oled - Exynos 2400 - 50MP OIS +12 UW + 8MP 3x telephoto - 12MP front - 4900mAh + 45W - IP68 - 7.8mm, 190g - 8/128GB & 8/256GB Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ukVysiQll2 — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) July 25, 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Leaks

Galaxy S24 FE vs S25 FE 🔄 • Same 6.7" AMOLED & triple cam setup 📸 • S25 FE upgrades: Exynos 2400 ⚙️, 12MP selfie 🤳, 4900mAh 🔋, 45W charging ⚡ • Slimmer & lighter too! 📏⚖️ A nice step up overall 🔼 Which one are you picking? 🤔 #Samsung #GalaxyS25FE pic.twitter.com/EQtx5R9mWb — Sam Lover - Welcome to Samsung World (@SamLoverBlog) August 6, 2025

