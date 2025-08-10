Cupertino, August 10: Apple iPhone 17 series is expected to include five new models, out of which four will be launched this year. Around the second week of September 2025, the tech giant is expected to launch iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max smartphones. The remaining iPhone 17e will likely be introduced in the first half 2026. Regarding the price, the reports indicate that the upcoming series will cost more than the iPhone 16 lineup launched last year.

Apple iPhone 17 series is expected to bring a revamped design and likely new AI-powered features. The upcoming smartphone series will come with upgraded specifications and features, including batteries, camera, display and many others.

Apple iPhone 17 Series Price Hike 2025

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced a USD 100 billion investment in the US for advanced production, home, and supply chain. Due to this, Donald Trump's tariff on Apple's products was exempted. Donald Trump said that the company should focus on producing iPhones domestically instead of producing in China and India; otherwise, it would face a tariff on imports. The US President was said to impose 20% tariffs on Apple's smartphones imported from China and 0% if imported from India.

Tim Cook said most iPhones imported in the US between April and June were made in India. Previously, India had a limited supply chain contribution; now, it accounts for 14% of flagship iPhone production. Amid this, there are expectations that Apple will introduce its iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max smartphones at higher prices.

Apple iPhone 17 Series Price, Specifications and Features (Expected)

Apple iPhone 17 will likely be introduced at INR 89,900 with A19 processor, 48MP+12MP and 12MP selfie camera, 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion display and 3,600mAh equivalent battery. The iPhone 17 Pro may come with the same display and battery size, but a 48MP+12MP+48MP triple camera setup with a 24MP selfie camera and an A19 Pro chipset. It is expected to cost INR 1,45,000.

iPhone 17 Air price in India could be around INR 99,900, and it may have a 5.5mm to 6.25mm slim design, 48MP rear and 24MP selfie camera, a smaller 2,800mAh battery, A19 chip and a 6.6-inch display. The top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to cost INR 1,64,900 and may offer 48MP triple rear cameras, a 6.9-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery, an A19 pro chipset and a 24MP selfie camera.

