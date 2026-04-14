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Realme has officially introduced the Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G in India, marking the debut of the new Narzo 100 series. The handset is designed as a budget-friendly 5G offering, featuring a sturdy build with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It sports a modern aesthetic with a waterdrop-style notch display and is available in two distinct finishes, Thunder Black and Frost Silver, catering to users looking for a balance of style and durability.

The latest addition to the Narzo lineup brings significant upgrades in battery endurance and thermal management. A major highlight is the integration of the AirFlow vapour chamber cooling system, which is engineered to maintain performance during intensive tasks. Furthermore, the device runs on the newest software interface, providing a refreshed user experience and enhanced connectivity options for the entry-level 5G segment. Vivo X500 Series Expected To Launch in September; Rumoured Specifications and Features Here.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Specifications and Features

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It features a 6.8-inch LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 900 nits peak brightness, and a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. In terms of memory, the phone offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. The device runs on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.

For photography, the smartphone carries a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, while the front houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera. A massive 7,000mAh battery powers the unit, supporting 15W wired charging, reverse charging, and bypass charging. According to the company, the battery can deliver 70 hours of music playback or 10 hours of video playback. Despite the large battery, the phone maintains a thickness of 8.45mm and weighs approximately 212g. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price and Expected Specifications Ahead of April 15 Launch.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Price in India

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Price in India is set at INR 13,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at INR 14,499, while the top-end 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration costs INR 16,499. The device will be available for purchase starting April 21 through the company's official website and Amazon, with introductory bank offers providing discounts of up to INR 1,500.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Realme). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 01:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).