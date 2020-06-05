Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today in India at 12PM via Flipkart & Realme.com

Realme Narzo 10A India Sale (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Realme Narzo 10A is all set to go on sale at 12 pm IST, through Flipkart & realme.com. The smartphone was launched along with the Realme Narzo 10 last month. Interested customers can purchase the smartphone via Flipkart & realme.com. The handset will be offered with exciting offers like 5 percent cashback through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards, 10 percent instant discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card & no-cost EMI as well as standard EMI options. Realme Narzo 10 Series with a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Coming to specifications, the Realme Narzo 10A flaunts a 6.5-inch Mini-drop fullscreen LCD multi-touch HD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. For photography, the mobile comes equipped with a triple rear camera module featuring a 12MP main camera, a 2MP portrait lens & a 2MP macro lens. For selfies & attending video calls, there is a 5MP snapper with AI beauty & HDR mode.

With the best features in the segment for Young Players, #realmeNarzo10A offers more with #TripleCameraAClassPerformance. Sale starts today at 12 PM on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX and @Flipkart. Know more: https://t.co/jjJ1zxWuoq pic.twitter.com/r7o6tfdeoJ — realme (@realmemobiles) June 5, 2020

Powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, the device runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system. Fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery with a 10W power charging facility, the smartphone is launched with 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage configuration. Coming to the pricing, the Realme Narzo 10A is Priced at Rs 8,499 for 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage on Flipkart & Realme.com