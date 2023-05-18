Delhi, May 18: The Ralme Narzo N53 is finally available for purchase in the Indian market. It comes with a Unisoc T612 chipset, up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM (optional 6GB virtual RAM), and 128GB storage (expandable up to 2TB with microSD card).

The new smartphone sports a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 450 nits peak brightness. It runs Android 13 OS with Realme UI T Edition on top. New features include phone charge status, low battery warning, data usage, and steps/ walking distance for the day. HTC U23 Pro Announced With 6.7 Inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED Display, IP67 Waterproof Design - Check Prices and Specs Here.

The Realme Narzo N53 sports a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for photos and videos. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. Users can get up to 50% charge in 31 minutes and 100% in 88 minutes.

Additional features on the Dual SIM handset include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, gold filament coating, California sunshine design, Dual 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, and bottom-ported speaker. Apple Beats Studio Buds+ Launched With Transparent Design, Here's All You Need To Know About Price and Specs.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme Narzo N53 is priced in India at Rs 8999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 10,999. It will be available from May 24 via Amazon.in, realme.com and offline stores. A special sale starts on May 22nd at 2 PM. You can choose from Feather Gold and Feather Black colour options.

