Delhi, May 18: HTC has unveiled a new smartphone based on a built-in VIVERSE platform. The HTC U23 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and up to 12GB RAM. It sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display with a punch-hole cutout that houses a 32MP front camera.

On the back, the new handset features a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary camera (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro camera. A fingerprint sensor is placed on the side. Nothing Phone 2 Spotted With Latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset Ahead of Launch - Here's All We Know About Price and Specs

The HTC U23 Pro is backed by a 4600mAh (Typical) battery that supports 30W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. It comes with an IP67 waterproof rating.

Additional features include Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, up to 256GB storage, Android 13 OS, 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. You can choose from Coffee Black and Muxer White colour options. ASUS Flow Z13 Acronym, Zephyrus G14/ G16, New TUF Gaming Series Launched in India, Check Prices and Specs Here.

HTC U23 Pro Price

The HTC U23 Pro is priced in Taiwan at TW$ 16,990 (approx Rs 45,535) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model comes at TW$ 17,990 (approx Rs 48,215). As part of the launch offer, the company is offering a free HTC True Wireless Bluetooth Headset II. The Indian launch date is not confirmed yet.

