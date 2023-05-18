Delhi, May 18: Apple has launched a new Beats Studio Buds+ with an ANC feature. It also comes with a transparent device. The all-new TWS earphones also offer a better fit and feature IPX4 (sweat and water-resistant) ratings.

The Apple Beats Studio Buds+ supports Google Fast Pair and uses "Beats Proprietary Platform" for "Hey Siri". It comes with Spatial Audio support for Dolby Atmos on Apple Music. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 Foldable Phones Coming in July? From Expected Launch Date To Price and Specs, Here's What We Know.

On a single charge, you can get up to 36 hours of usage (27 hours from the charging case and nine hours from each earbud). It comes with a 'Fast Fuel' fast charging option offering 1 hour of battery life and 5 minutes of charging.

Apple has also added three times larger upgraded voice-targeting microphones for high-quality call performance. You can switch between Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) with a switch of a button.

The transparent design reminds of Apple's iMac G3, launched in the late 1990s with a translucent see-through. Previously, the company launched translucent Gameboys. The design language has become popular again with Carl Pei's Nothing Buds and Nothing Phone (1). Nothing Phone 2 Spotted With Latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset Ahead of Launch - Here's All We Know About Price and Specs

Apple Beats Studio Buds+ Price

The Apple Beats Studio Buds+ is priced in the UK at £179.99 and in the USA at $169.99 (approx Rs 14,010). It will be available in three colour options - Black/Gold, Ivory, and Transparent. The Indian price is not confirmed yet.

