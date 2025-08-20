New Delhi, August 20: Realme P4 5G is launched today in India. The latest smartphone from the Realme P4 series comes with advanced specifications and features. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor and paired with a dedicated AI chip. The device also includes a large battery. Realme P4 5G price in India starts at INR 18,499 with offers.

The Realme P4 series launch also includes the debut of the Realme P4 Pro 5G smartphone in India. Realme P4 5G comes in three colour options, which include Steel Grey, Engine Blue, and Forge Red. The smartphone features a 7.58mm ultra-slim design and weighs around 185 gm. It also supports 5G + 5G dual mode for network performance. Realme P4 Pro 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About Latest Realme P4 Series Smartphone Launched in India.

Realme P4 5G Specifications and Features

Realme P4 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G processor and comes with a dedicated HyperVision AI chip. It features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits.

The Realme P4 5G offers a 50MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens at the rear, while the front camera comes with a 16MP lens. The smartphone includes a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. Realme P4 5G is equipped with dual stereo speakers and a dual-mic noise cancellation feature. The device runs on the realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. iPhone 17e Specifications and Features Leaked, Likely Coming in 2026 With 6.1-Inch OLED Display With 60Hz Refresh Rate; Check More Details.

Realme P4 5G Price in India

Realme P4 5G is launched in India with a starting price of INR 18,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant, while the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at INR 19,499, and the 8GB+256GB version costs INR 21,499. With bank offers and discounts, the prices drop to INR 14,999, INR 15,999, and INR 17,499, respectively. The smartphone will go on sale from August 25, 2025, through Flipkart and the Realme official website.

