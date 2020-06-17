Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Realme X3 & Realme X3 SuperZoom Smartphones to Be Launched in India on June 25, Confirms Realme CEO Madhav Sheth

Technology IANS| Jun 17, 2020 03:50 PM IST
Realme X3 & Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch (Photo Credits: Realme India Twitter)

New Delhi, June 17: Realme on Wednesday confirmed that it will launch Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphones in India on June 25. Realme X3 Super Zoom with 5x optical zoom and 120Hz display was launched in Europe last month at 499 euros. Realme X3 Super Zoom features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, up to 12GB of RAM. Realme X3 SuperZoom Likely To Be Launched In India on June 26; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

"The X you are waiting for is here! We are not only bringing you 60X Super Zoom but also bringing Super Speed with our new flagship #realmeX3 and #realmeX3SuperZoom. Unveiling on 25 June at 12:30PM," tweeted Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India.

The smartphone houses a quad-rear camera setup carrying a primary 64MP sensor, an 8MP ultrawide-angle lens, another 8MP periscope-style lens setup for 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery and supports 30W fast charge via USB Type-C port.

Meanwhile, Realme X3 may sport a 6.57-inch FHD+ display, an octa-core processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is also likely to have a 4,100mAh battery and come with a quad rear camera setup, with a 48MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

