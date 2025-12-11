Warsaw, December 11: The Redmi Note 15 4G and Redmi Note 15 Pro 4G smartphones have been launched in Poland with a new camera system and AI-powered features. These devices come with AMOLED displays, large batteries and a design similar to the Redmi Note 14 series. The newly launched Redmi Note 15 series 4G models feature a punch-hole front camera and include Gemini AI integration.

Both devices offer 4G LTE support, NFC, USB-C charging ports, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. In India, the Redmi Note 15 5G is expected to launch soon, likely with the same design and improved specifications. Check out what is new in the Redmi Note 15 4G and Redmi Note 15 Pro 4G models launched in Poland. POCO C85 5G With 6,000mAh Battery To Go on Sale on December 16, Know What Makes It Unique Phone in Budget Segment; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Redmi Note 15 4G and Redmi Note 15 Pro 4G Specifications and Features (Poland Variants)

The Redmi Note 15 4G LTE comes with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with 3,200 nits brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It has 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 storage, a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP secondary camera and a 20MP selfie camera. The model runs on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 and has an IP64 rating. The Redmi Note 15 4G includes a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging support and is powered by the Helio G100 Ultra processor.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 4G LTE variant also boasts a 120Hz 6.77-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 3,200 nits brightness. However, it features a larger 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired charging support and an IP65 rating. This device is powered by the Helio G200 Ultra, paired with 8GB RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The Pro variant also includes a 200MP main camera with 4x optical zoom, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 32MP selfie camera. Both devices, running on HyperOS 2, come with Google Gemini and AI-powered tools.

The Redmi Note 15 LTE price in Poland starts at PLN 1,099 (around INR 27,000) for the 8GB+256GB variant. The Redmi Note 15 Pro LTE price is PLN 1,499 (around INR 37,300) for 8GB+256GB RAM and storage. Google Pixel 10a Expected To Launch Soon; Spotted on Verizon’s Certification Site; Check Tipped Specifications and Features.

Redmi Note 15 5G Specifications and Features (Expected in India)

The Redmi Note 15 5G is expected to launch in India early next month with notable upgrades over its Chinese variant. It may feature a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and include a 108MP main camera, replacing the 50MP sensor seen in China. The Indian model is also tipped to house a 5,520mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and run HyperOS 2 based on Android 16.

