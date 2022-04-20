Redmi India has officially launched the 10A smartphone in the country. The handset will go on sale on April 26, 2022, via the Xiaomi India website and other retail stores. The device has been introduced as the successor to the Redmi 9A, which was launched in the country last year. Redmi Note 11 Pro & Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Launched, India Prices Start at Rs 17,999.

Redmi 10A features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G52 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage.

Aa gayi hai wo ghadi, jiska tha aapko intezaar! 🕑#Redmi10A will be available in two variants 🔽 3GB + 32GB ➡️ ₹8,499*. 4GB + 64GB ➡️ ₹9,499*. The #DeshKaSmartphone goes on sale 👉 26th April. pic.twitter.com/7gSpmbikpx — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 20, 2022

For photography, the smartphone gets a 13MP primary lens with an LED flash. Upfront, there is a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Redmi 10A (Photo Credits: Redmi)

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a micro USB port, GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Redmi 10A comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Coming to the pricing, Redmi 10A is priced at Rs 8,499 for the 3GB + 32GB model and Rs 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

