Redmi India has officially launched the Redmi 10 smartphone today in India. The handset will go on sale on March 24 through Flipkart, Mi.com and select offline retail stores at 12 noon. It will be offered in midnight black, pacific blue and Caribbean green. Customers purchasing the handset will get a Rs 1,000 instant discount via HDFC Bank credit cards or credit card EMIs. Redmi 10 Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Redmi 10 sports a 6.7-inch HD+ display and comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi 10 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Question No. 2 to win not One but Two #Redmi10 devices. Get your winning spree #Un10cked. Retweet and Comment NOW using #Redmi10 and #RedmiUn10cked to join the giveaway. pic.twitter.com/kqGvICiOBX — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 17, 2022

For clicking photographs, the handset gets a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP portrait camera. At the front, there is a 5MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Redmi 10 is fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Redmi 10 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 12,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2022 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).