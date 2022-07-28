Redmi, the Chinese phone maker, officially launched the 10A Sport smartphone in India. The handset is introduced as the successor to the Redmi 9A Sport phone. The device is available for sale via Amazon India and Mi.com. It comes in charcoal black, slate grey and sea blue colours. Redmi 10 Power With Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched in India at Rs 14,999.

Sale is Live! 🔥 Get a smoother experience with 6GB RAM on the all new ⬇️ #Redmi10ASport. Available for just ₹10,999. Visit https://t.co/9JYzL2KUmY pic.twitter.com/Qus9jfbmz3 — Redmi India | Redmi K50i (@RedmiIndia) July 26, 2022

Redmi 10A Sport features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the smartphone flaunts a single 13MP rear camera and an LED flash. Upfront, there is a 5MP sensor for clicking selfies and video calls.

Redmi 10A Sport comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charger. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a fingerprint sensor. Coming to the pricing, Redmi 10A Sport costs Rs 10,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2022 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).