Redmi 11 Prime India Launch is confirmed for September 6, 2022. The company teased the smartphone on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. Xiaomi India has also set up a dedicated microsite on its official website, revealing its key specifications and design. According to the microsite, the handset will come with a waterdrop notch display. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Likely To Debut in India Next Month: Report.

The volume rocker and power button are located on the right spine. At the back, it will get a dual rear camera setup, along with an LED flash. The camera module will get a 50MP primary camera.

We are ready to welcome the revolutionary era of 5G with our All-rounder #Redmi11Prime5G. Join us for a special #DiwaliWithMi launch on 𝟔𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐. Get notified: https://t.co/YXP3xI0zvk#IndiaReady5G #5GAllRounder pic.twitter.com/Y0R2JI9P5S — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) August 30, 2022

The smartphone will be available in two colour options. According to a previous report, Redmi 11 Prime was spotted on the IMEI database with the model number 1219I and a codename light.

Redmi 11 Prime is said to be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 11E. Redmi Note 11E features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with Mali-G57 GPU, a 5,000mAh battery and more.

