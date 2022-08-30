Redmi India is rumoured to launch the 11 Prime 5G smartphone soon. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, Xiaomi's sub-brand will introduced a new smartphone under the Redmi 11 Series, which will be a rebranded version of the Note 11E 5G, which was launched in China in March this year. If the reports are to be believed then Redmi 11 Prime 5G will carry similar specifications as that of the Redmi Note 11E 5G Chinese variant. Redmi Note 11SE May Not Ship With Charger in the Box, India Launch Tomorrow.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G moniker was spotted for the first time by Xiaomi tipster Kacper Skrzypek. Also, according to a report, Redmi 11 Prime 5G was spotted with a codename light and a model number 22041219I.

Redmi Note 11E comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, a 5MP front camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

