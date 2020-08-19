After the launch of Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 & Redmi 9 Prime, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch the Redmi 9 smartphone in India. The Chinese smartphone maker released a short video teaser of the upcoming device on its official Twitter handle. The company didn't reveal the actual product in the teaser. Xiaomi launched Redmi 9 Prime handset in India a couple of weeks ago. Redmi 9 Prime With 5,020mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 9,999; to Go on Sale on August 6 During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020.

Given that Redmi's Note 9, Note 9 Pro Max & Note 9 devices are already been launched, the upcoming smartphone could be called as 'Redmi 9' & it is rumoured to be a re-branded version of Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C. For a reminder, Redmi 9A & Redmi 9C were initially launched in Malaysia this June.

In terms of specifications, Redmi 9 could feature a 6.53-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Rumoured to be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC or MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, the device is likely to come with 2GB RAM & 32GB internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone might feature a dual rear camera setup & a 5MP snapper for selfies & video calling. The handset is expected to be fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone may be offered in Midnight Grey, Peacock Green & Twilight Blue colours. Redmi 9A is priced at MYR 359 (approximately Rs 6,300) for 2GB & 32GB whereas Redmi 9C costs MYR 429 (approximately Rs 7,500) for 2GB & 32GB configuration.

