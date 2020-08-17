Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi recently introduced the Redmi 9 Prime smartphone in India. Today, the handset is all set to go on sale in India. The sale will commence at 12 noon through Amazon India & official Xiaomi India website. Key highlights of Redmi 9 Prime are a 5,020mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a 13MP quad rear camera setup and much more. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020: Redmi 9 Prime to Go on First Sale Today in India at 10 AM IST via Amazon.in.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. For photography, the smartphone flaunts a quad rear camera module with a 13MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

Can't find a better phone in this price segment 🙌 We totally agree with @Pricebaba! Get the #PrimeTimeAllrounder #Redmi9Prime tomorrow at 12 noon only @amazonIN and https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo! pic.twitter.com/I3Xo7fQ7sO — Redmi India - #Redmi9Prime (@RedmiIndia) August 16, 2020

Powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, the budget handset will be offered in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage & 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The Primetime all-rounder device is fuelled by a massive 5,020mAh battery with up to 18W fast charging support.

Redmi 9 Prime India Sale (Photo Credits; Amazon India)

Redmi 9 Prime runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11 operating system. Additionally, the smartphone gets connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, IR blaster, a USB Type-C port & a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi 9 Prime Launched in India (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs 9,999 for 4GB & 64GB variant & Rs 11,999 for 4GB & 128GB model.

