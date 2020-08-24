Xiaomi owned Redmi 9 Prime smartphone was launched in India earlier this month. The device went on the first sale during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020. Today, the handset will be available for sale once again. The sale will commence at 12 noon through Amazon India & Xiaomi India official website. Key highlights of the smartphone are a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a 13MP quad rear camera system, a 5,020mAh battery & much more. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020: Redmi 9 Prime to Go on First Sale Today in India at 10 AM IST via Amazon.in.

In terms of specifications, Redmi 9 Prime sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. For photography, the device comes equipped with a quad rear camera module featuring a 13MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is an 8MP shooter for clicking selfies & attending video calls.

Redmi 9 Prime India Sale (Photo Credits; Amazon India)

The device comes powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM & 128GB internal storage. The handset comes packed with a 5,020mAh battery with up to 18W fast charging facility. Redmi 9 Prime runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11 operating system.

Redmi 9 Prime Launched in India (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Additionally, the phone gets 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS & a USB Type-C port. Redmi 9 Prime costs Rs 9,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage configuration whereas the 4GB & 128GB model gets a price tag of Rs 11,999.

