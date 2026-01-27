New Delhi, January 27: Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Redmi Note 15 Pro in India on January 29, 2026, marking the latest entry in its popular mid-range smartphone lineup. The device arrives with notable upgrades over its predecessor, including a high-resolution 200-megapixel camera, enhanced durability features, and improved battery performance. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 15 Pro will debut in the Indian market at the end of January, with pre-orders and launch details expected to be published in the coming days. Initial reports suggest pricing will be positioned competitively within the mid-range segment.

The launch follows the broader global rollout of the Redmi Note 15 series, which was unveiled in select markets earlier this month along with other variants like the Pro+ and base models.

Key Specifications

The Redmi Note 15 Pro is built around a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and high peak brightness, offering a smooth and vibrant visual experience. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor paired with ample memory and storage options.

Battery life has been a focus for this generation, with a 7000mAh cell supported by 45W fast charging and reverse charging capabilities. This should provide extended usage between charges for typical daily tasks.

Camera and Imaging Upgrades

A standout feature for the Redmi Note 15 Pro is its 200-megapixel primary camera, a significant jump from the 50MP sensors commonly found in earlier models. Xiaomi highlights improvements such as optical image stabilization (OIS), enhanced HDR processing, and AI-enhanced imaging modes.

This camera system is expected to deliver detailed photos in varied lighting conditions and support 4K video recording, expanding the device’s appeal to photography-focused users.

Durability and Build Quality

Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has emphasised durability improvements for the Note 15 Pro. The phone features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and multiple dust and water resistance ratings, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K. A reinforced structural design is said to improve resistance to physical stress and wear.

Context and Market Positioning

The Redmi Note series has long been a key player in Xiaomi’s strategy to capture value-conscious consumers worldwide, often combining flagship-inspired features at accessible prices. The inclusion of advanced camera hardware and robust battery performance continues this trend, positioning the Note 15 Pro as a strong competitor against similar mid-range offerings from rivals.

Software and Future Updates

At launch, the device ships with Android 15 running Xiaomi’s HyperOS custom interface. Xiaomi has indicated plans to support major future Android releases for its devices, potentially including Android 16 and Android 17 updates for the Note 15 Pro series. As the launch event draws closer, more detailed pricing, variant options, and local availability information are expected to be confirmed by Xiaomi.

