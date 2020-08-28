After the launch of the Redmi 9 smartphone, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch Redmi 9A handset in the Indian market. The company has shared the official poster of the upcoming smartphone on its official Twitter handle. According to the poster, the online launch event will commence on September 2, 2020, at 12 noon via Redmi India's official YouTube & other social media accounts. The smartphone was launched in Malaysia this June along with Redmi 9C. Redmi 9 Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 8,999; Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Redmi 9A is likely to sport a 6.53-inch HD+ dot drop display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. For optics, the handset could flaunt a single 13MP rear camera & a 5MP selfie shooter. Redmi 9A is available in a sole variant - 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage in Malaysia.

Expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, the Redmi 9A India model is likely to come with up to 4GB of RAM & up to 128GB of internal storage. Redmi 9A might run on the Android 10 based MIUI 11 operating system. The budget phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Redmi 9A Launch (Photo Credits: Xiaomi Malaysia)

Coming to the pricing, Redmi 9A costs MYR 359 (approximately Rs 6,400) for the sole 2GB & 32GB model. Redmi 9A India prices & other specifications will be revealed during its launch event.

