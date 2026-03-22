Mumbai, March 22: Redmi is reportedly preparing to launch its next generation flagship series, the Redmi K100, following the anticipated debut of the Xiaomi 18 series in September. According to recent leaks from industry tipster Digital Chat Station, the line up will initially include two models, the standard Redmi K100 and the high end Redmi K100 Pro Max.

The latest information suggests that the Redmi K100 Pro Max will focus strongly on processing power and display quality. While the manufacturer has not confirmed the official specifications, the device is expected to serve as a performance oriented flagship designed to compete in the premium segment through significant internal hardware upgrades. Vivo X300 Ultra Battery Details Leaked Ahead of March 30 Launch.

Redmi K100 Pro Max Specifications and Performance Hardware

According to leaked details, the Redmi K100 Pro Max may be powered by a next generation 2nm Snapdragon flagship chipset, tentatively identified as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. This processor is expected to be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR6 RAM and 1TB of internal storage, signalling a move towards faster memory standards.

While the primary focus remains on the core chipset and memory, the device is tipped to offer an upgraded display experience. Reports indicate that the camera system will remain at a standard flagship level rather than receiving a major overhaul. However, earlier reports mentioned a 200 million pixel main sensor, a 50 million pixel ultra wide lens and a 50 million pixel periscope telephoto camera. OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launch Expected in April 2026; Check Rumoured Specifications.

Redmi K100 Pro Max Release Timeline

The Redmi K100 series is expected to be officially announced in China in October 2026. For international markets, the Redmi K100 Pro Max is widely expected to be rebranded as the Poco F9 Ultra. This global variant, along with the Poco F9 Pro, is projected to reach consumers in the first quarter of 2027.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 03:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).