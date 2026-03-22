Mumbai, March 22: OnePlus is preparing to expand its high performance Ace 6 series with the introduction of a new flagship model, the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, as per a report. After the scheduled debut of the OnePlus 15T on March 24, 2024, in China, the brand may launch the Ace 6 Ultra in April to compete in the growing performance focused smartphone segment. Early reports suggest the device will feature a significant hardware overhaul to rival upcoming releases from competitors such as Redmi.

Information from industry tipsters indicates that the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra has already received certification in China, potentially under the model number PMK110 spotted in the SRRC database. The device is being positioned as a direct competitor to the Redmi K90 Ultra, which is also expected to launch in April. While the Ace series typically remains exclusive to the Chinese market, certain models have previously been rebranded for international release under the OnePlus R series. Vivo X300 Ultra Battery Details Leaked Ahead of March 30 Launch.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, a flagship grade processor designed for efficient multitasking and gaming performance. It is likely to feature a large 6.8 inch display with support for a 165Hz refresh rate, catering to mobile esports users. This would mark a notable upgrade from the standard 120Hz or 144Hz panels seen in earlier Ace 6 models.

While specific battery and camera details remain undisclosed, the Ultra branding suggests the inclusion of advanced cooling systems and faster charging capabilities. The device is expected to feature a high capacity battery, likely exceeding 5,500mAh, paired with the company’s proprietary SuperVOOC wired fast charging technology.

New OnePlus Tablets and Ecosystem Expansion

Alongside the new smartphone, OnePlus is reportedly developing two tablets, the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro and the OnePlus Pad Mini. The Pad 3 Pro is expected to be a productivity focused device featuring a 13.2 inch display and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. In contrast, the Pad Mini will target the compact segment with an 8.8 inch screen and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, offering a portable yet capable option for media consumption.

These tablets have recently received certifications in China and are rumoured to be based on the hardware architecture of the upcoming Oppo Pad 5 Pro and Oppo Pad Mini. There is a strong possibility that these ecosystem products will debut alongside the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra during the brand’s April launch event. Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition Launched; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

The launch of the Ace 6 Ultra follows the release of the standard Ace 6 and Ace 6T models earlier this year. By introducing an Ultra variant, OnePlus aims to strengthen its position in the sub flagship category, offering premium specifications at a more competitive price than its main numbered series. It remains to be seen whether the Ace 6 Ultra will receive a global release as the OnePlus 13R or a similar variant in the second half of 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).