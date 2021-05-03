Redmi Note 10S smartphone is all set to be launched in India on May 13, 2021. Xiaomi officially teased the device on its official India website which reveals its launch date and time. In addition to this, the handset has also been teased on the Amazon India website with a 'Notify Me' button. The Amazon teaser hints that the phone will be made available on the e-commerce website after the launch. The virtual launch event of Redmi Note 10S will begin at 12 noon via Xiaomi India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Redmi Note 10S Smartphone Teased; Likely To Be Launched In India Soon.

As per a report, Redmi Note 10S will carry similar specifications as that of the global variant. Redmi Note 10S could feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

Mi Fans, get ready for the most #Savage #RedmiNote of 'em all. Savage #Performance meets Stunning #Camera with all-new #RedmiNote10S. ⚡ Join us as we unveil this BEAST at a special #LaunchFromHome event on 13th May! 🏡 RT & get notified: https://t.co/TnHWHCOAYN I ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/FfADJkHA5H — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 3, 2021

The device is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, the device will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there could be a 13MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Redmi Note 10S is expected to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options might include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack and more. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 10S is likely to be priced starting at Rs 12,499 and it is speculated to come in three colours - Blue, Dark Grey and White.

