Redmi India will officially launch its Note 10T 5G smartphone in the country on July 20, 2021. This piece of information was shared by the company on its official Twitter account. Redmi Note 10T 5G will be introduced under the Redmi Note 10 Series which consists of Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Xiaomi has also set up a dedicated microsite to showcase the design of the upcoming phone. The handset has also been teased on Amazon India which hints at its availability via the e-commerce platform. The smartphone has already been launched in Russia and will carry similar specifications. Redmi Note 10T 5G Teaser Hints Punch-Hole Design & Triple Cameras; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The device was launched in the Russian market at RUB 19,990 (approximately Rs 20,000) for the 4GB + 128GB. So it is likely that the Redmi Note 10T 5G could be priced around it.

Redmi Note 10T 5G (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Excited for @RedmiIndia's 1st ever #5G smartphone! 🚀 👉 #RedmiNote10T5G is launching on 20.07.21. The #FastAndFuturistic experience is now going to go mainstream! This #RedmiNote will help accelerate 5G adoption in India! 🇮🇳 Get notified: https://t.co/tve1IwEy6E I ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/WmNgppvs6G — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 12, 2021

If the market reports are to be believed then the Redmi Note 10T will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

For optics, it will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth shooter. At the front, there will be an 8MP selfie camera. Connectivity options might include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, LTE, Wi-Fi and more. Moreover, the handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2021 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).