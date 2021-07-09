Xiaomi is all set to launch a new smartphone under the Redmi Note 10 series, which will be called Redmi Note 10T 5G. The Chinese phone brand had recently teased the upcoming handset on its official social media platforms, dropping big hints regarding its arrival. The company has again released a new teaser of the phone confirming some key details ahead of its launch. The new teaser image of the Redmi Note 10T suggests that it would feature a punch-hole design and a triple-rear camera module. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G Aka Redmi Note 10 5G Teased; India Launch Soon.

Additionally, a microsite of the handset is now live on Amazon India confirming its availability via e-commerce website. Xiaomi's Note 10 series comprises four models - Note 10, Note 10S, Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max. The upcoming Redmi Note 10T will be the fifth addition to the popular series, which is expected to be launched later this month. However, the company is yet to confirm the official launch date in India.

It is important to note that the Redmi Note 10T smartphone was launched in the Russian market last month. The India-spec model could be very similar to the one already on sale in Russia.

As for specifications, Redmi Note 10T phone will boast a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which will be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It is likely to be offered in two variants - 4GB RAM + 128GB & 6GB RAM + 128GB.

Mi Fans. A new era of speed is upon us! Technology, innovation & accessibility like never before is coming our way. ☄️ Super excited for @RedmiIndia's 1st ever #FastAndFuturistic smartphone launch.🙌 Brace yourselves & get notified: https://t.co/tve1IwEy6E I ❤️ #Redmi #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/IKtPWwuST3 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 8, 2021

There will be a triple-camera setup at the back, comprising a 48MP primary main camera, and 2MP duos for depth and macro. The front camera will be an 8MP shooter which will be housed under punch-hole. The device is likely to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It will run Android 11 based on MIUI 12 out of the box.

The price of Redmi Note 10T in Russia starts from 19,990 Russian Ruble (around Rs 20,550) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The company is yet to reveal the price of the bigger 6GB + 128GB variant.

