Mumbai, June 18: Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched a new tablet in India, the Redmi Pad 2, with several segment-leading specifications and features. The new Redmi Pad 2 comes with a large battery, a slim design, a single camera setup on the rear and a few AI-powered features. The tablet is built to offer better connection to the users due to Wi-Fi and cellular capability. However, the tablet is also available in a 'Wi-Fi' only configuration.

Redmi Pad 2 has been launched in India in Graphite Grey and Sky Blue colour options. It comes with a 7.36mm thickness despite having a large 9,000mAh battery and weighs 510 grams (Wi-Fi only model) and 519 grams (Wi-Fi+Cellular model). iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Entry-Level Smartphone Launched in India by iQOO.

Redmi Pad 2 Price in India

Redmi Pad 2 Price in India starts at INR 13,999; however, with a flat INR 1,000 off via HDFC Credit Card, its effective price is INR 12,999. This price is for the Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi-only variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that can be expandable up to 2TB. The Wi-Fi+Cellular variant is priced at INR 15,999, offering 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Redmi Pad 2 has a higher variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, starting at INR 17,999. The official sale will begin in India on June 24, 2025.

Redmi Pad 2 Specifications and Features

Redmi Pad 2 comes with MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra advanced processor mated with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Further, the Redmi tablet has LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It has an 11-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of outdoor brightness. Also, it comes with Wet Touch technology for using the screen with wet hands or fingers. Redmi Pad 2 has various TUV Rheinland certifications for eye care and protection. Vivo T4 Ultra Sale Starts Today in India, New Vivo Smartphone Comes With 50MP Periscope Telephoto Camera; Check Price, Other Specifications and Features.

The 9,000mAh battery supports 18W USB Type-C fast charging. However, the company offers only a 15W adapter in the box. Redmi Pad 2 has an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera. It allows the users to shoot up to 1080p HD videos at 30 fps. Moreover, there's a 3.5mm headphone jack slot on the tablet, and the tablet supports Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. Redmi Pad 2 comes with Circle to Search and Gemini. It also comes with Redmi Active Pen that allows to draw and perform other productive tasks.

