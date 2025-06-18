Vivo T4 Ultra Sale Starts Today in India, New Vivo Smartphone Comes With 50MP Periscope Telephoto Camera; Check Price, Other Specifications and Features

Vivo T4 Ultra sale will begin today in India and the interested customers can get this device with various discounts and launch offers. The smartphone comes with a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, a 120Hz display and a large battery. Check out Vivo T4 Ultra price, specifications and features here.

    Vivo T4 Ultra 5G (Photo Credits: Flipkart)
    Jun 18, 2025 10:58 AM IST

    The Vivo T4 Ultra 5G sale starts today, on June 18, 2025, in India and it will be sold in two shades - Phoenix Gold and Meteor Grey. The new Vivo smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus processor and bringing major upgrades to the device's performance. Vivo T4 Ultra 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It includes a 5,500mAh battery supporting 90W fast-charging. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide angle, and 50MP periscope lens. It offers 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Vivo T4 Ultra price in India is INR 37,999. Buyers using HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, or SBI Bank cards can avail a discount of INR 3,000, with an additional exchange bonus of up to INR 5,000. The device will be available on Flipkart, Vivo’s India website, and authorised retail stores. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Launch Today in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

    Vivo T4 Ultra 5G Sale Begins Today in India 

    Vivo T4 Ultra 5G (Photo Credits: Flipkart)
    The Vivo T4 Ultra 5G sale starts today, on June 18, 2025, in India and it will be sold in two shades - Phoenix Gold and Meteor Grey. The new Vivo smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus processor and bringing major upgrades to the device's performance. Vivo T4 Ultra 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It includes a 5,500mAh battery supporting 90W fast-charging. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide angle, and 50MP periscope lens. It offers 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Vivo T4 Ultra price in India is INR 37,999. Buyers using HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, or SBI Bank cards can avail a discount of INR 3,000, with an additional exchange bonus of up to INR 5,000. The device will be available on Flipkart, Vivo’s India website, and authorised retail stores. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Launch Today in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

    Vivo T4 Ultra 5G Sale Begins Today in India 

