Mumbai, June 18: iQOO launched its new entry-level smartphone, iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, in India. It has a sleek design, a large battery, and an efficient MediaTek processor in the segment. The smartphone offers a dual-camera setup on the rear and a large storage option. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G price in India starts at INR 9,499 after a discount. It comes with a large storage, a high-quality camera, and a better dust and water resistance rating.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G comes with an IP64 rating along with Military Shock Resistance Certification, allowing better protection for the smartphone. The iQOO's new budget smartphone is available in two colour options - Cyber Green and Titanium white- and has three configurations based on the RAM and storage options.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Price in India, Discount and Offers, Sale Date

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is available at a starting price of INR 9,499, after a flat INR 500 discount. The 6GB+128GB variant is available at INR 10,499, and the higher variant is priced at INR 12,499. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G sale will officially begin in India on June 25, 2025. iQOO said that the discount would be valid on June 25 only and after that the effective prices for each variant will be INR 9,999, 10,999 and 12,999 respectively.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Specifications and Features

The iQOO smartphone comes with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and comes with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. It features a 50MP AF primary camera, 2MP bokeh camera and 5MP selfie camera. The new Z10 Lite 5G comes with a dual nano-SIM slot, Bluetooth 5.4 version and Wi-Fi 5.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G comes with a 6.74-inch LCD panel with 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ (1600x720) pixel resolution. The smartphone weighs 202 grams. Additionally, the smartphone comes with a few AI features, such as AI Erase and AI Enhance. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

