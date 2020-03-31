Reliance Jio launches 'Recharge at ATM' Service Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Here’s How it Works

Reliance Jio (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Reliance Jio has introduced another way for Jio subscribers to recharge in India. Jio, One of the leading telecom operators, has announced that its users can recharge their phone numbers via ATMs across the country. For this, Jio has joined hands with all major banks for the ATM (Automated Teller Machine) recharge. Reliance Jio Introduces New Rs 251 'Work From Home' Recharge Plan Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Check Out Benefits.

This facility will be available in ATMs of Axis Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, DCB Bank, AUF Bank, CitiBank and Standard Chartered Bank. This move comes at a time when shops are closed due to 21-day national lockdown. Fake News of Reliance JIO Providing Free Recharge of Rs 498 For its Indian Users Goes Viral, Here's The Truth Behind The WhatsApp Message.

Steps to Recharge Your Jio Number At Your Nearest ATM:

Insert your card in the machine

Choose the "recharge" option from the menu

Enter your mobile number

Enter your ATM pin code

Enter the recharge amount

Confirm press enter

On screen, recharge message will be displayed. The corresponding amount will be debited from the account.

You will receive recharge message from Jio.

Reliance Jio already offers multiple online and offline ways to recharge the phone numbers. But those who cannot use such services, ATM recharge can be feasible option.

Recently, Jio introduced new "work from home" plan for the employees who are forced to work from home. The new plan is priced at Rs 251 and offers 102GB data for 51 days (2GB data per day). This plan solely offers data benefits and doesn't come with voice calls or SMS benefits.