Fake News of Reliance JIO Providing Free Recharge of Rs 498 For its Indian Users Goes Viral, Here's The Truth Behind The WhatsApp Message

Fake News (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, March 27: Amid the total lockdown in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, different rumours are being circulated on the social media. Among them, the one that is making the rounds is that 'Reliance JIO is offering a free recharge or Rs 498'. The message is being ciculated by the Whatapp users.

Though the message of Reliance Jio offering free recharge or Rs 498 seems quite lucrative, there is no official conformation from the Reliance JIO side. As per the message, the prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls and unlimited 4G data, which will be valid for March 31. Also, it asks the message receiver to to click on the link that is attached to the message to avail the offer. Fact Check: News of PM Narendra Modi Announcing Internet Shutdown in India for 10 Days, Starting 12 Midnight is Fake; Know The Truth Behind Viral WhatsApp Message.

The message reads: "Jio 498 , https://jionewoffer.online.. : 31 March !" Adding on, it reads, "Jio, in this difficult situation is providing a free recharge of Rs 498 for its Indian users. To avail this offer, click on the link belowPlease note that the offer is valid only till March 31."

However, the message spread through WhatsApp is a hoax and just another gimmick by spammers to lure people. When users are click on the link, it lands the user to a malware site. We at LatestLY advise WhatsApp users to be vigilant and careful before clicking on these links as they might unknowingly expose their phones or computers to a malware.

Fact check