Reliance Jio, India's leading telecom provider is all set to enter into the competitive laptop space. After stepping into feature phone and telecom segments, Reliance is all set to foray into PC space with an affordable Laptop. According to a report from XDA Developers, Reliance Jio will soon launch a new affordable laptop in India called 'JioBook. Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd Claims Airtel, Vodafone Idea Partners Using Farmers' Protest to Sabotage Its Network in Punjab And Haryana.

Reliance JioBook Laptop (Photo Credits: XDA Developers)

XDA Developers has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming Reliance JioBook laptop. Under the hood, it will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The affordable laptop will run on Android 10 based JioOS out of the box. The screen size of the device is currently unknown but it will carry a resolution of 1366x768 pixels. The test iterations of the JioBook Laptop were seen running with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

The device is likely to come with a mini HDMI connector, support for Wi-Fi over 2.4 and 5Ghz frequencies. The JioBook is said to be in development since September 2020 and a prototype unveiled during the Engineering Validation Test had a Windows key and looked very basic lookswise. As of now, the launch date of the JioBook laptop is unknown. The report suggests that the assembly of the laptop could happen around mid-May 2021.

