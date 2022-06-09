New Delhi: Global consumer robot company iRobot Corp on Thursday unveiled a new robotic vacuum cleaner Roomba j7+ with iRobot OS for Indian consumers. Launched at Rs 74,900, the company said that Roomba j7+ with iRobot OS provides greater levels of personalisation, new home automation and the ability to get smarter over time. iRobot OS delivers a new level of customer experience for a cleaner, healthier and smarter home. Xiaomi’s New ‘Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P’ Cleaner Launched in India at Rs 17,999.

"Smart home products often fail to live up to consumer expectations when they lack the context of the home, cannot learn independently, and require complex programming for basic functionality," Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot, said in a statement. "We understand home environments and lifestyles are unique and that it's important to offer intelligent, simple-to-use products that more thoughtfully work within the boundaries of house rules set by the user," Angle added.

The Roomba j7+ reacts to it in real-time with PrecisionVision Navigation, giving users the ability to identify and avoid common obstacles, such as cords, headphones, shoes, socks, towels, clothing, and pet waste. If you drop your charging cord on the floor in the living room, the Roomba j7+ will see it and avoid it, the company said.

