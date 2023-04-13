New Delhi, April 13 : Xiaomi is focusing on other smart home products apart from its smartphone ranges in order to expand its market share in the lucrative market of India. The Chinese tech company has launched new smart TV range, two new smart air purifiers and a vacuum robot at the Smarter Living 2023 event.

As per Xiaomi these new ranges of home appliances are aimed at catering to the various requirements of the modern Indians with reasonable pricing. Xiaomi’s slew of new products includes Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i and also an affordable Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2C. let’s check the key details. 'Cheapest Foldable Phone in India': Tecno Phantom V Fold Launched, Check Unbelievable Price and Specifications.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series Details:

The newly launched Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series includes 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch variants of models. The Xiaomi X Pro TVs are claimed to offer improved visuals across a wide colour gamut with its Dolby Vision IQ and Vivid Picture Engine 2 tech display support. This sleek and slim bezel TVs come with 4K resolution. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 New Graphics Card Empowered by AI Tech Launched With Cheapest Price Tag, Goes on Sale Today; Checkout All Key Details.

The new Xiaomi X Pro TV range runs on Google TV OS, features 40W sound system with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound support, and supports all popular apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hotstar etc.

The Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 32,999 for the 43-inch variant, while the 55-inch variant costs Rs 47,999. These TVs will go on sale from April 19 at 12 through mi.com, Flipkart and offline stores.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 and Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite Details:

The new Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 and Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite come with sleek and contemporary look with difference in sizes. The Smart Air Purifier 4 is meant for larger rooms and offers 360-degree filtration with triple filtration layers with Particle Clean Air Delivery Rate of up to 400m3/h. While the Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite is for smaller areas with a PCADR of up to 360m3/h.

The new air purifiers filter out visible pollutants, PM 2.5, PM 10 invisible particles, allergens and gas fumes. These can be connected with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, comes with low noise operations and gets OLED/LED screens for operations.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 is priced at Rs 13,999 and will go on sale April 23 on Amazon with bank offers. The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite is tagged at Rs 9,999 and will go on sale on April 23 on Amazon and Flipkart with offers.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i Details:

Xiaomi has launched its new Roomba-inspired Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i after two earlier models. The Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i comes with 2-in-1 vacuum and mop functionalities with powerful cleaning capability.

The robo-vacuum cleaner also comes with a Gyroscope and Optical Sensor Aided Navigation for mapping the layouts of houses and is designed to clean every nook and corner efficiently.

The new Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i gets powered by a large battery which can clean areas of over 1200 sq ft with up to 100-minute run time on a single charge.

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2i will be offered at an introductory price of Rs INR 16,999, and will go on sale on Amazon on April 28.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2023 09:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).