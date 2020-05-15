Xiaomi Aims to Manufacture IoT Products in India

Xiaomi (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 15: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Friday said it aims to manufacture Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled products like robot vacuum cleaner in India once the market is large enough for consuming such products. When it comes to IoT-based products, Xiaomi TVs are quote popular along with smart bulbs, air purifiers, water purifiers and smart bands. Apart from TVs, rest of the IoT products are currently being imported. Xiaomi India Unveils Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K.

"Our TVs, smartphones and power banks are locally produced in India. We have 35,000 employees working at our five factories. Similarly, we will start manufacturing our IoT products in India once we are ready and the market is also ready for the same," Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India, told IANS.

Xiaomi showcased its Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P' last month in the India market for Rs 17,999. The company will start shipping the robot vacuum cleaner from September 15, and will offer no-cost EMI for as low as Rs 2,999 per month. It is equipped with 12 different multi-directional sensors and a dedicated Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) navigation system that can scan complex environments accurately and avoid obstacles during the cleaning process - especially at a time when cleaning homes and offices are a huge task in Covid-19 times.

"We are looking forward to launch more and more IoT products in India. Our aim is to make things simple for customers and for this, we unveiled 'Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P'. The main idea behind launching the product during coronavirus pandemic was to encourage social distancing," said Reddy. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Sporting Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Variants, Features & Specifications.

The robot vaccum cleaner was launched on Xiaomi's crowdfunding platform with an aim to sell 10,000 units before bringing it for everyone.

"The way people supported this product, we are confident that it will do well in the India market. We are extending the crowdfunding price of Rs 17,999 for all customers (especially in red zones) till June. Post that, it will be available for pre-order with early bird discounts at a price of Rs 19,999 from June 16 to July 15 and at a price of Rs 21,999 from July 16 to August 15," informed Reddy.

Post-official launch, it will be available at the actual price of Rs 24,999. The company launched Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 with ENC and Mi Box 4K streaming device in India last week, to expand its IoT product portfolio.