Mumbai, March 25: Motorola Edge 50 Pro is set to launch on April 3, 2024, with AI-powered camera features and a new Hello UI that is claimed to offer 'unparalleled personalisation'. Motorola also announced that its new smartphone will be launched with the 'World's First AI-Powered Camera' and many other features in its segment. According to a new report, a new Motorola Edge 50 Fusion model also might be launched alongside the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Pro.

According to the report by India Today, Motorola is expected to launch two models - Motorola Edge 50 Pro and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion in April 2024. Motorola has only confirmed the launch of its 'Pro' model; however, the report said that it might launch a new 'Fusion' model as well. The report suggested that the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Fusion smartphone would differ from the Motorola Edge 50 Pro in design, specifications, and other aspects.

Motorola Edge 50 Design Revealed; Check Picture Here:

As per the report, the company launched Motorola Edge 40 Fusion and did not introduce the Edge 40 Pro model in India. It also highlighted that the 'Edge 40 Fusion' model was received well by the users in the country. Motorola has already confirmed some of its upcoming Edge 50 Pro specifications and Pantone colour options. However, the report said that in terms of colours, the Edge 50 Fusion might be a little "toned down" version.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Specifications, Features and Design (Expected)

The India Today report said that the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will be launched with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and offer three colour options: Peacock Pink, Tidal Teal, and Ballad Blue. The report said that the device might pack a 5,000mAh battery that would support 68W fast-charging. Additionally, it mentioned that the device may come with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The Edge 50 Fusion is expected to feature a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It is said to have a 32MP front-facing camera. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion price in India is expected to be around Rs 25,000. It is expected to sport a 6.7-inch pOLED display, which is said to be protected by the Gorilla Glass 5 and offer IP68 water and dust rating.

The report by Android Headlines first revealed the design of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. It might launch with a dual camera on the back, not three, as seen in the Edge 50 Pro. The report also mentioned that the device might be launched with vegan leather and a textured back.

