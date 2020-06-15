Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20+ & Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions Introduced; Pre-booking Starts from June 19

Technology ANI| Jun 15, 2020 01:26 PM IST
Galaxy S20+ & Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Seoul: Samsung has teamed up with BTS, a South Korean band, and revealed Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition. The new design of the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition features a purple glass and metal exterior. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition and Buds+ charging case, also available in purple, carry the band's logo and purple heart iconography. Available in both 5G and LTE variants, the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition comes with pre-installed BTS-inspired themes and a fan community platform. The device comes with decorative stickers to allow fans to further personalize their devices, and photo cards featuring pictures of the band members.n"Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition are the result of a collaboration between BTS, whose members spread messages of love and harmony through music, and Samsung, which is creating a better future with meaningful innovation," Stephanie Choi, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing Team of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.n"We hope it will be a source of joy and entertainment for fans and consumers around the world," Choi added. Fans from the US and Korea can pre-order the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition from June 15 exclusively from June 19, the Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition, Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will be available for pre-order online from samsung.com. The devices will become widely available from July 9, which marks the seventh anniversary of the BTS fan collective.

BTS Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition Pre-booking Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition Sale Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition Pre-booking Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Pre-booking Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Sale Samsung
