New Delhi, February 10 : Tech giant Samsung has introduced a special edition model of its Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphone in its home market South Korea. The new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition is a tribute to the BMW M3 E30 car, and used as a reference to the high-end performance of the newly launched Samsung flagship phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M special edition model gets some cool visual features and comes along with some goodies. Let’s take a look at the new special edition model of the much touted S23 Ultra special edition. OnePlus 11R 5G Smartphone Launched in India With Premium Features; Know Specs, Price and Other Key Details Here.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Special Edition – Features :

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M special edition gets a unique boot animation featuring the BMW M colours. The phone box comes packed with many goodies such as a BMW-themed case, key ring with 6 interchangeable BMW emblems, a BMW roundel that marks the company’s 50th anniversary featuring the ‘We Are M’ logo. realme GT Neo 5 Launched With Fastest Charging Capability and Unique Illuminated Design; Find All Key Details Here.

The special edition also comes with a BMW-branded battery-powered air compressor, a wireless charger, an analog clock, a cup holder, a photo book and a poster.

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S23 Ultra special edition will be sold with a Starter Pack Voucher for the BMW Driving Center in Incheon, South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M is also a limited edition and only 1,000 units will be sold as per the company. The new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition is available in Phanton Black colour and is tagged at KRW 1,727,000 (approx. Rs 1,12,960).

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition – Specifications :

In terms of specs the BMW M special edition of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is identical to the standard model. The flagship smartphone boasts of a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate; triple camera setup with 200 MP+12MP+10MP lenses and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor among other high-end specs and feature.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2023 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).