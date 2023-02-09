New Delhi, February 9 : Chinese smartphone brand realme has launched the GT Neo 5 in its home market with some unique and high-end features. The just launched realme GT Neo 5 is also currently the fastest charging smartphone out there.

To grab attention and bidding to differ from the huge crowd of smartphone models in the market, the new realme GT Neo 5 comes with a distinctive illuminated design language as well. Let's check the details.

realme GT Neo 5 – Specs & Features :

realme GT Neo 5 flaunts a unique design with RGB LED rectangle on its back panel that also acts as a notification light and can be customized for different apps. It glows red to notify under 20% battery life.

realme GT Neo 5 gets powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor chipset. It’s 240W fast charging version comes with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The 150W fast charging version comes with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. realme GT Neo 5 runs on Android 13 OS with realme UI 4.0 on top.

The device features a 6.74-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 2772 x 1240 pixels screen resolution. It offers a triple camera setup at its back with a 50MP Sony sensor teamed with an 8MP and a 2MP snapper, while there’s a 16MP selfie camera featuring Samsung sensor.

The realme GT Neo 5 gets a 4,600mAh battery which offers humongous 240W fast charging support, while there’s another variant with a 5,000mAh battery that offers 150W fast charging support. The 240W adapter is claimed to charge the smartphone to 100% in less than 10 minutes. The phone comes with VOOC and SuperVOOC chargers support as well.

realme GT Neo 5 handset features 8-component cooling solution along with a vapor chamber and graphite layers to keep the device cool even with its incredible fast charging capability, while there’s also a TUV Rheinland certification ensuring its safety.

realme GT Neo 5 – China Price Details :

realme GT Neo 5 is available in three colors - White, Black and Purple. The handset has a starting price of CNY3,199 (around $470) for the 240W 16GB/256GB version. The realme GT Neo 5 150W version has a starting price of CNY2,499 (around $368) for the 8/256GB configuration, going up to CNY2,899 (about $427) for the top 16/256GB.

