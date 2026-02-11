Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Confirmed on February 25; Check Details, Know More About Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Event

Seoul, February 11: Samsung has officially announced that its next major flagship series, the Samsung Galaxy S26, will be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, 2026. The lineup will consist of three models: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The South Korean electronics giant is positioning the new series as a pivotal moment in mobile technology, with a primary focus on "agentic AI." This next phase of Galaxy AI is designed to be more personal and adaptive, aiming to handle routine tasks and multi-step reasoning before a user explicitly requests assistance. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Price in India, Features and Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Release Date Confirmed, Coming on February 25, 2026

Join us at Samsung #GalaxyUnpacked on February 25, 2026 at 11:30 PM to discover how easy and effortless your day can be with #GalaxyAI. Pre-reserve now: https://t.co/E7Io13Exr8. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/Uo2DabIjki — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 11, 2026

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Galaxy S26 series will reportedly continue Samsung's regional chipset strategy. The top-tier Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor globally. In contrast, the base Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ models may be powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 2600 deca-core processor in select markets, including Europe and parts of Asia.

Storage and memory configurations are set for a boost, with the Ultra model likely offering up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage. Display sizes are also expected to see a slight increase, with the Ultra model reaching a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED canvas, while the base and Plus models may feature 6.3-inch and 6.7-inch screens, respectively.

Charging speeds, a long-standing point of comparison with competitors, are anticipated to receive a significant update. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to support 60W wired charging, a step up from the previous 45W limit, allowing for a 75% charge in approximately 30 minutes.

Battery capacities are also expected to shift. The standard Galaxy S26 may see an increase to a 4,300 mAh cell, while the Plus model is likely to retain its 4,900 mAh capacity. Despite initial rumours of a larger battery for the Ultra, recent certification listings suggest it will maintain a 5,000 mAh unit, relying on the efficiency of the 3nm chipset for improved longevity.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price (Expected)

As a premium flagship series, the Galaxy S26 is expected to enter the Indian market with a starting price above the INR 80,000 bracket for the base 256 GB model. The Galaxy S26+ is predicted to exceed INR 1,00,000, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra will remain the most expensive offering, potentially starting near INR 1,30,000. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series To Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Check Anticipated Price and Launch Date.

Pre-orders are expected to open shortly after the February 25 launch event, with a global retail release likely scheduled for mid-March 2026. Samsung's commitment to seven years of software and security updates is expected to continue with this generation, shipping with Android 16 and One UI 8.5.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).