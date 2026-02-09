Mumbai, February 9: Samsung is reportedly preparing to unveil its next-generation flagship lineup, the Galaxy S26 series, at a global "Galaxy Unpacked" event scheduled for February 25, 2026. According to recent regulatory filings and industry leaks, the series will include the standard Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S26 Plus, and the top-tier Galaxy S26 Ultra. The South Korean tech giant is expected to introduce a "split-chipset" strategy this year, utilizing both the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and its own in-house Exynos 2600.

The upcoming flagships are tipped to feature a significant aesthetic shift, moving toward a more unified camera module design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The Galaxy S26 Ultra, in particular, is expected to feature more rounded corners for improved ergonomics and a thinner 7.9mm profile. Rumours suggest new colour options including Cobalt Violet and Titanium Black, alongside traditional silver and white finishes. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Price in India, Features and Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Specifications and Features

The Galaxy S26 series will reportedly debut Samsung’s new M14 OLED panels, which offer higher brightness levels and improved power efficiency. While the standard and Plus models are expected to feature 6.3-inch and 6.7-inch displays respectively, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to sport a massive 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

A standout feature for the 2026 lineup is the rumoured "Flex Magic Pixel" technology. This in-built screen privacy feature can reportedly block content from being viewed at an angle, effectively blurring the screen for onlookers without the need for physical screen protectors. This software-hardware integration is aimed at enterprise users and privacy-conscious consumers.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely be powered exclusively by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 "For Galaxy" worldwide. However, the standard Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus may ship with the Exynos 2600 in select regions, including Europe and parts of Asia. Early benchmarks suggest the Exynos 2600, built on a pioneering 2nm process, could offer superior ray-tracing performance in mobile gaming compared to its rivals.

In terms of power, the Galaxy S26 is expected to receive a battery upgrade to 4,300mAh, up from the 4,000mAh found in the S25. The Ultra model is likely to retain its 5,000mAh capacity but will finally upgrade to 60W wired fast charging, a notable jump from the previous 45W standard. Additionally, the entire series is rumoured to support the Qi2 wireless charging standard, enabling magnetic alignment similar to Apple’s MagSafe system. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Expected Price in India and Availability

While official pricing will be confirmed at the San Francisco event, industry analysts suggest Samsung may maintain its current pricing structure to remain competitive. The Galaxy S26 is expected to start at INR 80,999, with the S26 Plus retailing from INR 99,999. The flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra is projected to carry a starting price of INR 1,29,999 for the 256GB variant. Pre-orders are expected to begin immediately after the launch, with general sales starting on March 11, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

