Mumbai, January 17: Samsung is gearing up for the global unveiling of its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, riding high on the record-breaking performance of the Galaxy S25 series. Departing from its usual January Unpacked schedule, fresh industry reports indicate that the launch has been pushed to February 25, 2026, with San Francisco set to host the event. The upcoming flagship is being positioned as a major technological leap, highlighted by a transition to 2nm processor fabrication and a substantially redesigned battery system.

As Samsung looks to strengthen its dominance in the premium smartphone segment, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature deeper integration of Galaxy AI 2.0 capabilities. Sources suggest that mass production is already well underway, with the Ultra variant making up more than 70 per cent of initial shipments. Ahead of the official reveal, leaked Geekbench listings point to notable gains in both single-core and multi-core performance compared to earlier models. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India, Launch Date and Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date in 2026

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra release date is now widely tipped for February 25, 2026. According to noted tipster Ice Universe, the global launch will take place on a Wednesday, with sales expected to begin shortly thereafter. The shift from Samsung’s traditional late-January timeline is reportedly linked to supply chain fine-tuning for the new 2nm chipset and the introduction of a more advanced slim-bezel display design.

In India, the Galaxy S26 Ultra launch date is likely to align with the global schedule. Pre-orders are expected to open on February 26, while retail availability could begin around March 11, 2026. This would make it the latest Galaxy S series launch since 2018, though the extended development cycle is expected to deliver a more polished experience and improved software stability at launch.

Expected Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

Despite increasing component costs, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India is expected to remain unchanged for the fourth consecutive year. Reports from South Korea suggest Samsung plans to hold prices steady to stay competitive against rapidly advancing Chinese rivals. Analysts estimate the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will launch at around INR 1,29,999, matching the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s starting price.

Higher storage options, including a top-end 1TB model paired with 16GB of RAM, could be priced as high as INR 1,59,999. Globally, the device is expected to retail for roughly USD 1,300. To ease the premium cost, Samsung is likely to roll out attractive exchange offers worth up to INR 10,000 and 24-month no-cost EMI plans through leading banking partners during the launch period.

Expected Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features

Among the most talked-about upgrades is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, custom-tuned “For Galaxy”. The chip is rumoured to be one of the first built on a 2nm process, delivering up to 30 per cent better thermal efficiency. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic M14 AMOLED 2X display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness reaching 3,000 nits.

Battery performance is also set for a major upgrade, with Samsung reportedly testing silicon-carbon batteries ranging from 6,500mAh to as much as 8,000mAh, a significant increase over the long-standing 5,000mAh capacity. On the camera front, the 200MP primary sensor is expected to return, now paired with a wider f/1.4 aperture for improved low-light photography. The ultra-wide and both telephoto lenses are tipped to receive 50MP sensors, enabling consistent 8K video recording across all focal lengths. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date in 2026. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date in 2026

Completing the upgrade package, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to support 60W wired fast charging, allowing the large battery to reach 75 per cent in just 30 minutes, addressing one of the most frequent demands from Galaxy users.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2026 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).