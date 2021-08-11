Samsung, the South Korean tech company is all set to host its Galaxy Unpacked Event today globally. During the event, the company is expected to launch Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable smartphones. Samsung is also expected to launch Galaxy Bud 2 and Galaxy Watch 4 series along with foldable devices. The launch event will commence at 10 am ET (7:30 pm IST) and will be streamed live via Samsung Galaxy's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Users can also watch the live broadcast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 To Be Launched Tomorrow During Galaxy Unpacked Event.

Galaxy Fold 3 and Galaxy Z FLip 3 are been in news for quite a while now and their renders and specifications had surfaced online a couple of days ago. Also, the phone maker earlier announced pre-booking for the upcoming foldable phones in India last week.

#SamsungUnpacked is LIVE on August 11, 2021. Watch how it all unfolds. https://t.co/3vfhGVsvxh — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 10, 2021

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will sport two AMOLED displays. The outer one will be a 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 2268x832 pixels whereas the second one will be a 7.6-inch screen with a resolution of 2209x1768 pixels. The foldable handset will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of in-built storage. For optics, it will get 12MP triple rear cameras, a 10MP lens on the outer display and a 4MP under-display shooter.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Photo Credits: Ishan Agarwal)

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is likely to flaunt a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED foldable display with a high refresh rate. For photography, it will come with dual rear snappers including a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the inside, it will feature a 10MP shooter. The handset will be fuelled by a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support. It will come powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 could get an active noise cancellation feature with two microphones dedicated to detecting ambient noise. The earbuds will reportedly offer up to 20 hours of playback with five hours of playback on a full charge as well as 29 hours when ANC is turned off. The upcoming earbuds might support Bluetooth v5.2, multiple sensors including accelerometer, touchpad, gyroscope and a magnetic sensor. Galaxy Buds 2 are likely to be priced at EUR 149.99 (approximately Rs 13,100).

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Coming to Galaxy Watch 4 Series, it will comprise two models - Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Both models are expected to be powered by the newly launched Exynos W920 processor and might run on Google and Samsung's One UI Watch OS. Galaxy Watch 4 could sport a 1.19-inch AMOLED display where the classic model will feature a 1.36-inch screen. Both Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic could offer 247mAh and 361mAh batteries respectively. Both models are expected to ship with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Coming to the pricing, Galaxy Watch 4 is likely to start from EUR 309 (approximately Rs 27,300) whereas the Classic variant could cost from EUR 379 (approximately Rs 33,500).

