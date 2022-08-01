Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones on August 10, 2022, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The event will commence at 6:30 pm IST and will be streamed live via Samsung India's official YouTube channel. Ahead of the launch, both smartphones are available for pre-booking in India. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event Set for August 10; Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Launch Expected.

Interested customers can pre-book their models by paying Rs 1,999, via the Samsung India official website and Samsung exclusive stores. Customers who pre-order will be eligible for additional benefits worth Rs 5,000 after the deliveries. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is likely to be priced at EUR 1,080 (approximately Rs 87,900) for the base model. The top-end variant could cost EUR 1,280 (approximately Rs 1,04,200).

There are no leaks about the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 could come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display and a 1.9-inch secondary AMOLED screen. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The handset is likely to pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W charging and might sport a 50MP triple rear camera setup.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to feature a 7.6-inch AMOLED 120Hz screen, a 6.2-inch HD+ cover display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, up to 12GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage and a 50MP triple rear camera module.

