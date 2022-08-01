Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones on August 10, 2022, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The event will commence at 6:30 pm IST and will be streamed live via Samsung India's official YouTube channel. Ahead of the launch, both smartphones are available for pre-booking in India. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event Set for August 10; Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Launch Expected.

Interested customers can pre-book their models by paying Rs 1,999, via the Samsung India official website and Samsung exclusive stores. Customers who pre-order will be eligible for additional benefits worth Rs 5,000 after the deliveries. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is likely to be priced at EUR 1,080 (approximately Rs 87,900) for the base model. The top-end variant could cost EUR 1,280 (approximately Rs 1,04,200).

Some things are greater than others. Find out how the Next Galaxy is greater than Phones Now. Get ready to unfold your world of greater experiences at #SamsungUnpacked on August 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM. Register now: https://t.co/Z1AXFjooFC. pic.twitter.com/rG38vjEM2X — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 27, 2022

There are no leaks about the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 could come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display and a 1.9-inch secondary AMOLED screen. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The handset is likely to pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W charging and might sport a 50MP triple rear camera setup.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to feature a 7.6-inch AMOLED 120Hz screen, a 6.2-inch HD+ cover display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, up to 12GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage and a 50MP triple rear camera module.

