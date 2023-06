San Francisco, June 7: Tech giant Samsung will reportedly bring the dust resistance feature to its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 smartphones, which are scheduled to be launched next month.

The Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series are already recognised as the first water-resistant folding phones in the world, reports SamMobile. Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro To Sport Periscope Zoom Cameras: From Specs and Launch Date, Here's All We Know.

According to tipster @chunvn8888, the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 will be dust resistant with an IP58 rating.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the company would use the teardrop hinge design for its upcoming AZ Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 devices.

It was also reported that the tech giant was upgrading the hinge of the Z Fold 5 smartphone, which is expected to withstand 2,00,000 folds.

Also, Galaxy Z Fold 5 is likely to feature a 108MP primary rear camera and an in-built stylus pen (S Pen) slot. Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Early Access Sale On June 8: Check All Specs and Offers Here.

Meanwhile, in March this year, it was reported that the company would unveil a new tri-foldable smartphone alongside its Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 devices.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2023 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).