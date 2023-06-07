Mumbai, June 7: The Realme 11 Pro Series 5G smartphones will be launched on June 8th. This includes the Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G.

The company will also hold an 'Early Access Sale' tomorrow from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. During this, interested customers can get the new handsets via realme.com, Flipkart, and through mainline channels. Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro To Sport Periscope Zoom Cameras: From Specs and Launch Date, Here's All We Know.

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Early Access Sale:

The #realme11ProSeries5G can be yours this week itself! The early access sale goes live on the 8th of June from 6PM- 8PM. The craze for the masterpiece is unreal so be the first to grab the best on @Flipkart .#200MPzoomToTheNextLevel Know more: https://t.co/YhMCBKPGSZ pic.twitter.com/99uDIisjlp — realme (@realmeIndia) June 6, 2023

Customers purchasing the new Realme 11 Pro Series 5G smartphones with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank cars can avail of special offers.

If you pre-book at your nearest store, you will get a free Realme Watch 2 Pro (INR 4,499) at their nearest store. Offers during the 'Early Access Sale include Advance INR 2000, a 6 Months No cost EMI, and up to 12 Months EMI.

Customers who pre-order on realme.com will get a discount coupon for the Realme Watch. Additionally, the Realme 11 Pro 5G will be available with INR 1000 Bank Offer, INR 500 coupon, 6 Month No cost EMI, and a Six month extended warranty on relme.com.

Meanwhile, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G will be available with INR 1500 Bank Offer, INR 500 coupon, 6-month extended warranty, and 6 Month No cost EMI on realme.com. Infinix Note 30 5G Tipped To Integrate ChatGPT Into Voice Assistant: From Price to Specs, Here's All We Know.

On Flipkart, customers can get Up to INR 1000 Bank Offers, INR 500 coupons/ up to INR 1000 exchange (+ 500 Coupon), and 6 Month No cost EMI.

Realme 11 Pro 5G Price and Specifications

As per reports, the Realme 11 Pro 5G will be offered globally with 8GB RAM paired with 128GB and 256GB storage options. The base 8GB/128GB version is said to be priced at EUR 310 (approx. Rs 27,400), while the 256GB variant’s cost hasn’t been leaked out.

The Realme 11 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout, Dimensity 7050 chipset coupled with Mali-G68 GPU. It will run on the Android 13 OS with Realme UI 4.0 skin. OnePlus Nord N30 5G Launched With 108MP Camera, 120Hz Display: From Price to Specs, Check Every Detail Here.

The handset will come with dual cameras, consisting of a 108MP primary lens with OIS and a 2MP dual sensor, while the selfie camera will be a 16MP unit. It will pack in a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

