New Delhi, May 26: Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series in September 2025. The new lineup might include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new model called the iPhone 17 Air. The Air model could take the place of the existing Plus model and offer a slim design.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be the top-end model in Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series. Reports suggest it may arrive with major design changes and new features. There are also rumours that Apple could rename it as the iPhone 17 Ultra. The iPhone 17 series launch is likely between September 11 and 13, 2025. iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India may start at INR 1,44,900. Apple WWDC25 Set To Begin From June 9, 2025, Tech Giant To Unveil Redesigned iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and tvOS With New Icons, Interface: Reports.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

Apple has not made any official announcements so far, but leaked details have started to reveal what its users might expect from the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max. As per reports, Apple is rumoured to move away from the titanium frame used in recent models and instead use aluminium for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The back of the iPhone could feature a new design, possibly combining glass and aluminium. To accommodate a larger battery, the device might be a little thicker than its predecessor, which could measure around 8.725mm in thickness. It may launch in a new Sky Blue option, along with the classic Black, Silver, and White colours. Apple Smart Home Hub Launch Likely in 2025, ‘Lower End Version’ May Release by Year End; Know What To Expect.

The new iPhone model is expected to feature a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display. The device is likely to offer a refresh rate of 120Hz. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be powered by an A19 Pro chip. It might feature a triple-lens setup on the rear, which could include 48MP sensors for the Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto lenses. Apple is anticipated to introduce a 24MP front camera. The device may support Wi-Fi 7 and is rumoured to come with 35W charging support.

