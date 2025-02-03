Asteroids often pass by Earth, and this is a normal occurrence. NASA keeps track of these space rocks and their paths, often warning people whenever one is getting close to our home planet. Recently, NASA issued a warning about an asteroid dubbed Y4, also called 2024 YR4, which has caught the attention of space agencies around the world. Asteroids are rocky objects that orbit the sun. Most of them are found in the asteroid belt, a region between Mars and Jupiter. They are leftover blocks from when our solar system was formed. As they move around the sun, some asteroids come near Earth, occasionally passing by at high speeds. So, why is asteroid Y4 becoming a cause of concern? Let’s learn more. NASA Asteroid Alert: Giant Space Rocks 2022 OB5 and 2024 YB10 Set for Close Encounter With Earth, Should You Be Worried?

How Big Is Asteroid Y4?

The massive asteroid is causing concern because it is nearly the size of a football field, measuring between 130 and 300ft wide.

Does Asteroid Y4 Pose a Threat to Earth?

The colossal asteroid has captured the attention of space agencies as it could be 100 times more destructive than an atomic bomb. This space threat is raising major concerns about its path towards Earth. First spotted at the El Sauce Observatory in Chile on December 27, 2024, the asteroid’s risk level has increased majorly after a memo from the International Asteroid Warning outlined its possible impact area. According to experts, if the asteroid were to collide with any major city, it would have catastrophic consequences, with entire urban regions and their surroundings being wiped out.

Should You Be Worried?

According to recent data, the chances of the asteroid colliding with our home planet will likely drop to zero in the coming months. While the threat of the asteroid has been a major concern, the scientific community is capable of tracking and predicting these objects. Thanks to the ongoing monitoring and successful planetary defence missions, Earth remains safe for now. While it is important to stay vigilant, there is no need to worry. At present, the likelihood of impact is 1.6%, with the asteroid travelling at a speed that could bring it close to Earth by December 22, 2032.

What Are the Potential Crash Sites of Asteroid Y4?

The potential crash sites of asteroid Y4 include the Atlantic Ocean, the Arabian Sea, the eastern Pacific Ocean, South Asia, Africa, and northern South America. Experts state that the asteroid is moving away from Earth, and it will not be a threat again until 2028. However, NASA is hopeful that its DART mission will prove a 2028 impact can be avoided. ‘City-Killer’ Asteroid: NASA Issues Warning of Asteroid 2025 BS4 To Zoom Past Earth Today at 10 Times Speed of a Bullet, Here’s What You Should Know.

Ongoing monitoring and planetary defence efforts are ensuring that Earth remains safe. While the asteroid is definitely causing concerns, there is no need to worry about it impacting Earth at the moment.

